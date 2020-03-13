STEP BY STEP: What to expect at the election booth

ELECTION DRILL: South Burnett Regional Council’s local election will be held on Saturday, March 28. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

ELECTION DRILL: South Burnett Regional Council’s local election will be held on Saturday, March 28. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

WHEN going to vote for the first time, walking into a ­polling booth can be quite daunting.

Voting is compulsory for all Queenslanders over the age of 18, if you do not vote, you may receive a fine.

The first step is to choose your closest polling booth, which is usually a school or community hall.

These booths operate from 8am-6pm on the election day, which will be Saturday, March 28, for the South Burnett ­Regional Council local election.

When a voter first walks into a polling booth, they are required to go to the issuing officer table.

Your identity, your local council election and the council division you are voting in will be verified.

Voters needed to update their details on the electoral roll before Friday, February 28.

Election officials will then give you your ballot papers.

Voters are directed to a voting booth where they can cast their ballot in private.

This is crucial to ensure your vote is confidential.

It is important voters read the information on the ballot paper before voting.

The ballot paper will list the candidates for your division in a predetermined order, such as the list of mayoral candidates below.

South Burnett mayoral nominees are:

1. Keith Campbell

2. Abigail Andersson

3. Brett Otto

4. Toni Ralph

People will be expected to vote for their chosen councillor to represent their division and their choice of a mayor.

The completed ballot papers can then be placed in the ballot box.

Voters are then free to leave, having made their vote in the election.

Polling officials will be available to answer questions.

