Steroids, stilettos and violence: Coast teachers land in court

IT'S been a wild 12 months for some Gold Coast teachers as the Bulletin digs out three of the biggest controversies surrounding our educators.

From an Instagram-famous teacher who sold steroids, to another who punched a colleague in the chest, read about their criminal cases.

BODY BUILDER, TEACHER A BAD INFLUENCER

Garry Turner. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jono Searle

AN INSTAGRAM-famous Gold Coast bodybuilder, model and science teacher has been given a two-year jail sentence for supplying steroids, with immediate parole.

Garry James Turner, 41, of Coomera, pleaded guilty last month to nine counts of supplying dangerous drugs, including testosterone and a growth hormone, over six months in 2018.

Turner, who has had hundreds of thousands of Instagram users following him for his bodybuilding photos, received $6000 for the steroids he supplied to clients.

"Little do they know that came at a cost of having to face the prospect of imprisonment," Justice Ann Lyons said.

"Little do they know that came at a cost of having to face the prospect of imprisonment, because of your activities," Justice Ann Lyons said.

Justice Lyons said Turner should tell his followers about his steroid supply convictions.

"This is not just taking medication to make yourself look better or perform better. This is serious offending. This is supplying dangerous drugs," the judge said.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard Turner, who has three businesses, had been personally using steroids while body building for a long time.

READ THE FULL STORY

TEACHER'S VICIOUS ATTACK

Teacher Jacqueline Bourne. Picture: Jacob Miley.

A GOLD Coast teacher attacked a hotel manager and a security guard with a stiletto before biting a police officer so hard it took two people to remove her in a drunken Surfers Paradise rampage.

The outburst started when Jacqueline Helene Bourne, 25, was being escorted back into Peppers Soul Surfers Paradise - after being involved in a fight - to get her phone on October 5 last year.

The Southport District Court in August heard as she and a security officer were walking up a flight of stairs, she became ­aggressive and called the man a "paedophile".

The early learning teacher took off a stiletto shoe and struck the officer in the arm as he tried to shield himself.

What followed was a protracted attack that left four people bruised and in pain.

A struggle ensued and the pair fell down the stairs into the foyer where another officer was kicked.

At one point Bourne sat in the lobby on the ground with her eyes closed screaming "stop touching me".

She also struck the hotel duty manager with a stiletto after the woman simply handed back her shoe.

When she left, police were called. As an officer tried to arrest her, she replied: "I'm not under arrest c**t," and called him a "f**king loser" and a "weak dog".

Bourne was sentenced to 18 months probation and 120 hours of community service.

Judge McGinness did not record a conviction, taking into account Bourne's employment. READ THE FULL STORY

TEACHER PUNCHES ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Terrence Leigh Stanley (right). Picture: Lea Emery

A GOLD Coast private school teacher punched an assistant principal in the chest after an argument about a mobile phone confiscated from a student, a court was told.

Terrence Leigh Stanley, who was 60 at the time, quit his job after the altercation at Aquinas College and is unlikely to go back to teaching.

Stanley was suffering severe mental health concerns due to bipolar disorder, his barrister Ruth O'Gorman said.

His victim, assistant principal Joe Alexander, was left with psychological injuries since the assault, the Southport Magistrates Court was told.

Stanley pleaded guilty in December 2019 to one count of common assault.

Police prosecutor Chris Freeman said Stanley was in the deputy principal's office about 2.30pm on February 21, 2018, talking about a phone which Stanley had confiscated.

Mr Alexander became concerned when he heard Stanley begin to shout at the deputy principal.

"Mr Alexander has opened the door and seen the deputy principal was sitting down and Stanley standing with an arm pulled back about to punch," Mr Freeman said.

The court was told Mr Alexander calmly told Stanley "he could not do that".

Mr Freeman said Stanley called Mr Alexander a hypocrite before, without warning, punching him to the chest.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair placed Stanley on a $1000 good behaviour bond for 12 months.

He also ordered he pay Mr Alexander $500 in compensation.

"Clearly there is no place for violence in the community and even less a school," he said. READ THE FULL STORY

Originally published as Steroids, stilettos and violence: Coast teachers land in court