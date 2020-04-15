Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Qantas cuts flights
Qantas cuts flights
News

Still waiting: No travel update for stranded Queenslanders

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
15th Apr 2020 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE STATE Government is still working to bring Queenslanders stuck in Perth home, despite some New South Wales residents having already been repatriated.

It comes after The Courier-Mail yesterday revealed 242 Queenslanders were stuck in Western Australia, with some having been on the Vasco da Gama cruise ship.

Bribie Island residents Bob Marsellos and wife Andre are among Queenslanders wanting to get home from Perth however there are no direct flights to Brisbane until April 25.

Mr Marsellos told The Courier-Mail this morning he still hadn't received an update as to when they could travel back.

Queensland Health earlier this week said the individual states where people depart from, following their quarantine, were responsible for leading repatriation efforts and negotiating with airlines.

 

 

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski today said he was in contact with Western Australia to get confirmed figures around how many people were still over there.

"I know there's been some repatriation going on (from New South Wales) but there's challenges between all the states not just Western Australia and Queensland," he said.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks isolation lockdown outbreak pandemic qld travel advice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        END OF ERA: Campbell concedes, ECQ still to declare win

        premium_icon END OF ERA: Campbell concedes, ECQ still to declare win

        Council News ‘I wish the new team well’: Keith steps aside after more than two decades of service to his community.

        Alleged thief slapped with surprise COVID-19 fine

        premium_icon Alleged thief slapped with surprise COVID-19 fine

        Crime The 39-year-old man was told that ‘crime was not an essential reason to travel’. ...

        Deb: Let parents decide if children go to school

        premium_icon Deb: Let parents decide if children go to school

        News Deb Frecklington responds to State Government decision: ‘Parents who want to send...

        Litterbugs leave charity with costly mess to clean

        premium_icon Litterbugs leave charity with costly mess to clean

        News Lifeline has closed its stores across the country, and is urging people to hold on...