Town to send off rising star killed by jellyfish

THE entire community of Injinoo at the Tip of Cape York is expected to turn out for the send-off of a greatly respected football talent.

Last month Tommy Johnson was at the beach fishing and netting when he was stung by a jellyfish.

Mr Johnson was rushed to Bamaga Hospital and then flown to Townsville Hospital for emergency treatment but the 17-year-old died surrounded by immediate family on March 1.

Uncle, Michael Solomon said up to 100 mourners from throughout the Northern Peninsula Area and Torres Strait are expected to send-off a lad described as humble and loving.

"We are looking at most of the community, we are looking at 100 people," he said.

"He was well-known within the five communities for a boy of his age."

The loss of the talented student who had a love of hunting, fishing, diving and horse riding has left a huge void in the small coastal town of Injinoo.

"The loss of a young person (is tragic,) nobody knows, only god knows his pathway," Mr Solomon said.

"He had his pathway and football career and all of sudden it got cut-off by a jelly fish.

"The deepest sympathy from the Gudang/Yadhaykenu Aboriginal Corporation to the family for the loss."

Mr Solomon said on Monday there would be a grave-side service at the Injinoo cemetery overlooking the beach, however if it was raining the memorial would be moved to the community hall.

A crowd-funding push to raise money to help with funeral costs has raised almost $6,000.

GoFundMe organiser Tomaseena Jawai said Mr Johnson's whole family had been shattered by the shock loss.

"(He) be truly missed by his family, and all of his friends," she said.

Originally published as Stinger death: Injinoo to send off rising star killed by jellyfish