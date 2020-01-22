Menu
Che Chapman
News

Stockpile of measles vaccines for Queensland

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
21st Jan 2020 4:40 PM | Updated: 22nd Jan 2020 8:58 AM
Measles was a big issue in Ipswich and across much of southeast Queensland last year with 74 confirmed cases.

Today Queensland Health announced they had sourced more than 80,000 doses of the measles vaccine as part of the government's latest effort to protect adults against the deadly disease.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Ipswich's measles outbreak

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young ordered the additional stock to ensure people who needed to update their measles immunisation status could do so.

"The vaccine is free for anyone who requires it. Of all infections in Queensland in 2019, 50 per cent were among people aged between 20 and 39 years old. Twenty-two cases were overseas-acquired," Dr Young said.

"We recommend anyone born in or after 1966 who has not had two documented doses of the MMR vaccine, or who has not had measles, to visit their GP to get immunised."

Last year there was more than 66 people diagnosed with measles in southeast Queensland and In Ipswich alone there was 10 confirmed cases of measles.

READ MORE: Two new cases confirmed in Ipswich

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles helped staff at Queen Street Medical Centre stock up on the vaccine.

"We've just emerged from our worst year for measles since 1997 and there are still cases being recorded."

The most recent measles warning was issued for the Gold Coast with one confirmed case.

Every GP in the state who provides a vaccination service will receive a small stockpile of the vaccination.

health measles measles vaccine qld health
Ipswich Queensland Times

