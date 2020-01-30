Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Stars rely heavily on Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell.
The Stars rely heavily on Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell.
Cricket

Sixers sets sights on Stars batsmen

by Rob Forsaith
30th Jan 2020 12:15 PM

JOSH Hazlewood is keen to expose Melbourne Stars' reliance on their two gun batsmen, suggesting Sydney Sixers will bat a lot deeper in Friday night's BBL qualifying final.

Sixers spearhead Hazlewood is confident that dismissing Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis cheaply at the MCG will go a long way to securing a home final.

"There's probably a lot of T20 teams like that and that's where we are a bit different," Hazlewood said on Thuirsday.

Watch every single KFC BBL match LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"Our batting line-up, right down to six or seven, everyone has won a game here or there at different stages. We don't tend to rely on one or two people. That's held us in good stead.

"They've got some key players and I think they rely pretty heavily on those guys.

"Stoinis and Maxwell, they're probably their two key players and have been for most of the season. Haris Rauf is back from international duty."

The battle within a battle between Hazlewood and the Stars' leading lights, both overlooked for the recent ODI tour of India, should be pivotal and pulsating.

Stoinis went on a clean-hitting rampage during the rivals' regular-season meeting at the same venue, finishing 147 not out, but Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith and Sean Abbott didn't feature in that clash.

"I haven't seen it at all. I've seen enough of Stoiny bat in the nets and play games," Hazlewood said of the stunning knock.

Josh Hazlewood believes the Sixers have a more ballanced batting order.
Josh Hazlewood believes the Sixers have a more ballanced batting order.

"We'll have our plans to him and obviously the guys who played that game have changed a few things up. We beat them at the SCG, so spirits are high."

Lyon dismissed Stoinis for 62 last week in Sydney, where the hosts successfully defended a target of 147 from 14 overs in the rain-affected contest.

Hazlewood didn't attempt to downplay the threat posed by the season's leading run-scorer Stoinis and Stars skipper Maxwell.

"Their scoring ability all around the ground (is what stands out). Maxwell's strike-rate is through the roof and he can change a game in a couple of overs," he said.

"It's about getting him in as early as possible, hopefully against the new ball. Knock them over in the first six or eight overs."

The Stars are riding a three-match losing streak into the finals, while the Sixers have won three on the trot.

Hazlewood has played three games for the men in magenta this season, while Smith is fresh from a match-winning knock of 66 not out.

"The way we saw Smithy bat the other night, we know he's got his groove back for T20 cricket," Hazlewood said.

STARS BBL BATTING STATS THIS SEASON

* Stoinis: 607 runs * Maxwell: 373 runs * Rest of the team: 900 runs.

More Stories

Show More
bbl cricket josh hazlewood glenn maxwell melbourne stars marcus stoinis sydney sixers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LET’S GET QUIZZICAL: Burnett’s top three trivia spots

        premium_icon LET’S GET QUIZZICAL: Burnett’s top three trivia spots

        News Get your team together for the chance to win up to $5000.

        • 30th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
        NAMED AND SHAMED: 15 South Burnett drivers caught

        premium_icon NAMED AND SHAMED: 15 South Burnett drivers caught

        News Here are 15 of the region’s drivers who were caught drink or drug-driving. Don’t...

        Burnett breeder loses thousands in hay bale scam

        premium_icon Burnett breeder loses thousands in hay bale scam

        Business Nicole Armstrong wants to create awareness for other farmers purchasing feed from...

        Highs and lows of Kingaroy’s drug problem

        premium_icon Highs and lows of Kingaroy’s drug problem

        News Does the spike in drug charges mean there are more criminals, or just more police...