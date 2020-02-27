Menu
STOLEN CAR: Early morning crime spree

27th Feb 2020 4:43 PM
IN THE early hours this past Saturday morning a unit in Kingaroy was allegedly broken into.

On Saturday, February 22, between 2am and 6.15am an unknown culprit has broken into a unit on Haly St and helped themselves to numerous personal items.

Police are still unsure how they managed to gain entry.

Personal items and a purse were allegedly stolen.

The stolen purse contained a set of car keys.

The offender has then stolen a Blue Ford sedan – which was located later located on Kent St.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

