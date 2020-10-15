Stolen choccy bar wins man golden ticket to court

Smith landed himself in court after his sweet tooth got the better of him. File Photo.

A CHOCOLATE bar came at a steep price for a South Burnett man, after he attempted to give himself a five finger discount for the sweet treat at an IGA Supermarket.

At a cost of $150, Shannon Smith bought himself a golden ticket straight to Murgon Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to the three charges, including stealing, driving without a license, and driving away from the scene of a car crash without exchanging details.

On April 9, 2020, Smith was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Frederick Street at Boronia Heights.

“As a result both vehicles sustained damage,” police prosecutor Barry Stevens said.

“The female driver of the other vehicle and the female passenger in the defendant‘s vehicle both exited and had a conversation. The defendant, who was the driver, left the scene without speaking to anyone.”

“Police later spoke to him and he said he was aware his licence was suspended at the time of the crash and that’s why he left.”



On July 25, 2020, Smith was charged with stealing food from IGA after slipping a chocolatey treat down his trousers.

“The defendant attended the business and placed a chocolate bar down his pants. It was seen and he was told to put it back. They later reviewed CCTV footage that showed he didn’t.”

“Police later spoke to him and he said ‘I must have been drunk’.”

“I do take into account your early plea and that you’re taking some positive steps toward a better path,” Magistrae Andrew Sinclair said.



For the driving offence, Smith was convicted and fined $340, and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for three months.

For driving away from the scene of a car crash on Frederick Street, he was convicted and not further punished.

For the stealing, he was convicted and fined $150.

Convictions were recorded and all fines referred to SPER.