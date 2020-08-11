Custom trailer taken from Chinchilla belonged to 92yo

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – STOLEN: A trailer has been removed off a property in Chinchilla.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – STOLEN: A trailer has been removed off a property in Chinchilla.

A TRAILER belonging to the 92-year-old father of Chinchilla local Kath Madder has been stolen from her property and the family are desperate to return it to its rightful owner.

It is believed the custom-made trailer, built by Ms Madder's father years ago, was removed from her property after fuel was also taken out of a tractor some weeks ago.

The exact date of its extraction from the property is unknown but Ms Madder suspects the two incidents happened about the same time.

At that point we didn't realise the trailer was gone, it was just parked in the grass at the shed with numerous other bits of equipment," she said.

"We're thinking it possibly could have gone at the same time but we only noticed it missing a couple of days ago."

The trailer is not only an important part of business for Ms Madder, it also holds a special place in her heart.

"It belonged to my old dad who is 92," she said.

"I have been keeping it at my place and using it.

"It's a custom made trailer that he made many many years ago so it's very easy to recognise.

"There'll be nothing like it around.

"It has a bit of sentimental value to me that I've had use of his trailer that he made so long ago and so I'm terribly upset to have somebody else towing it around."

Ms Madder said she reported the loss to police, and has "no idea" where it might be, or who might have taken it.

If you have any information on the missing trailer, please contact local police.

Rego is 171-QTH.