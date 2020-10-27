STOLEN: Have you seen this car and caravan?

POLICE are seeking help from members of the public to locate a caravan allegedly stolen from Nanango on Sunday morning.

The Jayco Discovery Caravan, Queensland Registration 591QRN, was taken from Nanango at 8.20am and travelled between Goomeri and Gympie through Kilkivan on October 25 between 8.30 and midday.

The caravan was stolen from Nanango and travelled between Goomeri and Gympie through Kilkivan on October 25. Photo/QPS.

Police are wishing to speak to the driver of a White Nissan Navara and an orange road bike, registrations unknown, in relation to their investigation.

Anyone with information, or who may have captured these vehicle on dashcam, are being urged to contact police ASAP.

Police are wishing to speak to the driver of a White Nissan Navara and an orange road bike in relation to their investigation. Photo/QPS.



If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2002209395 within the online suspicious activity form.