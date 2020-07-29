Stolen war medals returned to Burnett owner after 36 years

Mr. Athol Millar (left) being presented with the long lost medals by Blackbutt RSL President Mr. Walter Jacobson (right) and members of the Sub Branch. (Picture: Contributed)

A Blackbutt Vietnam Veteran has been reunited with his war medals 36 years after they went missing.

36 years ago Mr Athol Millar was a serving member of the Australian Army and when he returned to his home in Burpengary, he and his wife discovered their home had been burgled and his medals gone.

Never expecting to see them again Mr Millar ordered a replacement set.

Earlier this year Mr Millar was advised that a suitcase full of items had been handed in to an Op Shop in Gympie.

The suitcase containing the medals was handed over the Gympie RSL Sub-Branch.

They contacted the Department of Veteran Affairs and the medals were traced back to Athol Millar, now retired and residing in Blackbutt.

The medals were forwarded to the Blackbutt RSL who arranged for a presentation to Mr Millar last week.

