Stone throwing, raids: What Murgon cops dealt with in March

From kids throwing stones to search warrants uncovering drugs and restricted liquor, here’s just some of what Murgon Police had to deal with last month. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Murgon police have been kept busy in the past month, dealing with everything from kids allegedly throwing stones to search warrants finding drugs.

At approximately 2.22pm on March 18, police were called to a disturbance at Lions Park in Murgon.

A 34-year-old Cherbourg man and a 41-year-old Cherbourg man where issued with infringement notices for a public nuisance offence.

Then at approximately 9.49am on March 21, police were called to a disturbance at a Bulgi Street, Cherbourg address.

A 48-year-old Cherbourg woman is scheduled to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on April 21, charged with commit public nuisance.

At 4pm on the same day, police executed a search warrant at an address on Barambah Ave, Cherbourg in relation to possessing dangerous drugs.

As a result of the search, dangerous drugs, drug utensils and restricted liquor were allegedly located and seized.

A 34-year-old Murgon woman will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on April 27, charged with multiple drug offences and possess restricted liquor.

Then on March 26, at approximately 1pm, police were called to a disturbance at Fisher Street, Cherbourg, involving two boys allegedly throwing rocks at people.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.

