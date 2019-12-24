Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Severe thunderstorm warning is currently in place across parts of the Burnett region
A Severe thunderstorm warning is currently in place across parts of the Burnett region
Breaking

STORM WARNING: damaging winds, rain and hail

TristanE3
Tristan Evert
24th Dec 2019 3:28 PM

A CHRISTMAS wish for rain is likely to come true, however damaging winds, large hailstones and flash flooding could potentially follow.

A severe thunderstorm warning is currently in place for the Wide Bay and Burnett, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast Forecast Districs.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Toowoomba, Beaudesert, Springsure, Carnarvon National Park, Gatton, Jimboomba, Laidley, Lowood and Mount Tamborine.

People travelling through these locations throughout Christmas urged to take extra precautions.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

More Stories

Show More
bom severe storm warning
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your guide to what is open over Christmas

        premium_icon Your guide to what is open over Christmas

        News Don’t get caught out – here’s what’s open over Christmas and where to find Boxing Day bargains

        ULTIMATE GIFT: Rain forecast for Christmas Day

        premium_icon ULTIMATE GIFT: Rain forecast for Christmas Day

        Weather Forecaster reveals when North and South Burnett to get thunderstorms and rain.

        FRESH DETAILS: Hiker freed after trapped on Bunya Mountains

        premium_icon FRESH DETAILS: Hiker freed after trapped on Bunya Mountains

        News A hiker was trapped in a hard-to-reach spot on the mountain.

        2020 mayoral candidate Brett Otto put to work for fireys

        premium_icon 2020 mayoral candidate Brett Otto put to work for fireys

        News 2020 Mayoral candidate Brett Otto put to work after being purchased at a...