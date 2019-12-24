STORM WARNING: damaging winds, rain and hail

A Severe thunderstorm warning is currently in place across parts of the Burnett region

A Severe thunderstorm warning is currently in place across parts of the Burnett region

A CHRISTMAS wish for rain is likely to come true, however damaging winds, large hailstones and flash flooding could potentially follow.

A severe thunderstorm warning is currently in place for the Wide Bay and Burnett, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast Forecast Districs.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Toowoomba, Beaudesert, Springsure, Carnarvon National Park, Gatton, Jimboomba, Laidley, Lowood and Mount Tamborine.

People travelling through these locations throughout Christmas urged to take extra precautions.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.