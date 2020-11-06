STORMS: Kingaroy water treatment plant struck by lighting

Council’s Water and Wastewater team, along with electrical contractors, worked tirelessly to maintain the water supply to the Kingaroy Scheme. File Photo.

Council’s Water and Wastewater team, along with electrical contractors, worked tirelessly to maintain the water supply to the Kingaroy Scheme. File Photo.

AS SEVERE storms give way to sweltering heat, the full extent to the South Burnett’s weekend of wild weather is just now being fully realised.

The region was hit with wind, rain, hail and lightning strikes from multiple weather cells, resulting in flash flooding and dangerous debris on roads in Kingaroy, Proston, Ironpot, the Bunya Mountains, Blackbutt, Benarkin, Wooroolin, Nanango, Benair, Wattle Grove, and Gordonbrook.

Working right through one nailbiter of a night and the following day, council’s Water and Wastewater team, along with electrical contractors, were able to secure the Kingaroy water supply after the Gordonbrook Water Treatment Plant was hit by a lightning strike.

With the plant suffering numerous electrical faults following Saturday’s storm, the teams worked tirelessly to ensure water quality was not compromised and to maintain water supply to the Kingaroy Scheme.

Water operators managed the plant through redundancy processes and manual controls to ensure that water quality and supply could be maintained while the plant was being repaired.

“Our Council is extremely grateful for the efforts of our staff in keeping the town’s water supply flowing under very difficult circumstances. We are very fortunate to have such committed people within our organisation,” Mayor Brett Otto said.

According to Mayor Otto, the South Burnett’s road network were also hit pretty hard, with a number of large trees downed and minor flooding on some low level crossings. He said council crews worked through Saturday afternoon and evening to ensure those roads were made safe for our community.

“The efforts of our road crews has been amazing, the rain no sooner stopped when Council’s crews were on the ground dealing with the damage, a tremendous effort in responding so quickly,” Mayor Otto said.

“Our sincere thanks go to the roads staff for their commitment in keeping our roads open and safe.”