STORMS: When the South Burnett can expect more rain

Grab your umbrella and get a rain dance going – rain is coming to the region this week, and there’s even a chance of some big storms heading our way.

Grab your umbrella and get a rain dance going – rain is coming to the region this week, and there’s even a chance of some big storms heading our way.

GRAB the wellies and umbrella, the skies are being tipped to open up this week.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected for the Kingaroy area from Tuesday onwards, with Wednesday and Thursday looking the most promising.

There is slight chance of showers for Tuesday, but Wednesday is predicted to receive up to 6mm of rainfall, with a 50 per cent chance.

Meteorologist Pieter Claassen said thunderstorms may be on the cards for Wednesday and Thursday, as the chance of rain increases to sixty per cent.

“There is a possibility that we may need to issue some severe thunderstorm warnings,” Mr Claassen said.

“Those thunderstorms might be quite windy.”

The possible isolated rainfall and winds will be caused by a trough that is moving inland from the coastline.

“When things move more inland there will be falls of up to 20 to 30mm, most days from Wednesday through to the weekend.”

This “active week” is expected to bring rain at a 50 per cent chance again on Sunday, with a temperature high of 31C.

Daytime temperatures for the rest of the week should reach the mid to high 20s.