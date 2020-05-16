‘Stressful time’ over as Year 12s return to classrooms

BACK AT SCHOOL: Devynn Pomerenke, Sophie Weir, Elizabeth Watson, and Jordyn Soley from St Mary's Catholic College. Photo: Madeline Grace

THIS week Year 12 students across the South Burnett (and Queensland) returned to their classrooms, and for St Mary’s it was a time of celebration.

St Mary’s Year 12 wellbeing leader Bronwyn Langford Martoo said they were beyond excited to have the cohort back on campus this week.

“We are very aware that we need to really support our Year 12s through this difficult time,” she said.

“Our senior teachers have gone above and beyond to provide them with the best possible learning experiences and to make online learning fun and engaging.

“We won’t let these extraordinary circumstances stop us from celebrating in some way the Year 12s and their achievements.”

St Mary’s Year 12 students Elizabeth Watson, Devynn Pomerenke, Trinity Miller, and Dawn Druery said they all felt new hope for their futures after returning to school this week.

Trinity said it’s so much better learning from an actual classroom.

“I missed being to be able to be face-to-face,” she said.

“It is nice to be back at school to see friends and teachers.

“After being at home for over 6 weeks and no contact, it does begin to have an affect on you.”

Elizabeth said although she coped learning from home, it was amazing to be back.

“Great to be back! I enjoy catching up with friends, but also having teachers explain things face-to-face makes life easier,” she said.

“Being back at school allows us to do more together as a Year 12 cohort.

“I missed seeing friends, participating in school events such as parade, Anzac Day, Orana visits, and also learning face-to-face in class.”

Devynn has been learning from school the whole time, but said she was grateful for a step towards normalcy.

Dawn also said it felt amazing to be back at school with her friends.

Trinity said the pandemic has been a stressful time for her year level.

“Being at home for the period of time we were did make it a little stressful as it slowed us down from completing work during the set time,” she said.

“So knowing we are heading back on track and towards our exams feels pretty good.

“The biggest thing is not learning the important subjects well enough like English, maths, and the sciences.

“It really takes a toll on your learning if you aren’t able to be in person with your teacher especially to ask questions and get the response you need.

“It (learning from home during the pandemic) has really taught me that independence is a big thing that will become increasingly important after school.”