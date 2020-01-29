MP's blast: ‘They didn’t even have the guts to talk to me’

RETIRING Currumbin MP Jann Stuckey has blasted the LNP and unloaded on her anointed successor in her first interview since announcing her shock resignation.

In a "bombshell" interview with 4BC's Alan Jones, Ms Stuckey unleashed on her party over the bullying she had received from colleagues as well as the preselection controversy that has split branch members.

The LNP last night unveiled new candidate Laura Gerber to members at Currumbin RSL.

Ms Stuckey confirmed she had not spoken to Ms Gerber and said Currumbin voters "did not like blow ins".

Jann Stuckey Picture: David Clark

"She joined the party in mid-late December. She moved into the electorate five months ago, she's never picked up the phone to me," Ms Stuckey told 4BC.

"I feel sorry for the girl. She has no idea what she's in for.

"I heard from my colleagues they wanted a skirt, any skirt will do.

"Currumbin is a very connected community, they do not like blow-ins."

The Bulletin yesterday revealed the LNP state executive had made a 'captain's call' to pick Ms Gerber without giving the local branches a say.

Laura Gerber. Picture: LinkedIn

Ms Stuckey had backed lawyer Chris Crawford to be her replacement. However, he was rejected by party powerbrokers last year.

Ms Stuckey said she had copped criticism from her own party over her vote to decriminalise abortion in Queensland.

"The vilification was a cone of silence-type of vilification. I had to read about how angry they were because not one of them had the guts to speak to mea bout why I made that decision," she said.

"It is this cone of silence, this vilification … I have had all forms of it and I really want to reach out to people out there who have suffered in the workplace and are too ashamed to admit it.

Jann Stuckey. Photo by Richard Gosling

"I thought I was too strong to get depression. I thought you just have to take it, this is combat but it was getting worse and it got to a level where it needs to be addressed.

"The LNP operate in a cone of silence and do not communicate."

Labor's Kaylee Campradt will contest the marginal seat against Ms Gerber.

The long-serving MP last week dropped a bombshell on state politics, announcing she would resign from Parliament effective February 1, triggering a by-election after 16 years as the area's MP.

Ms Stuckey cited mental health issues as well as the cost of abuse in the political sphere.

Kaylee Campradt. Picture: Glenn Hampson

The Bulletin has been told Opposition MPs are considering the by-election to be a test of Deb Frecklington's leadership.

"A poor result at the by-election will trigger unrest in the party and leave the gap open for a challenge," one senior party figure told the Bulletin last night.

The Government yesterday said a date had not been set for the by-election because Ms Stuckey was yet to resign from Parliament.

However, the by-election is expected to be held on March 28 to coincide with the local government election.