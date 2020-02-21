Students exclusive training session with the NRL All Stars

Eight students from Murgon State School travelled to the Gold Coast for an exclusive training session with the NRL indigenous All Stars rugby league team.

The All Stars were training at Somerset College on the Gold Coast when the Murgon students joined them on Tuesday morning.

The students spent an hour watching the All Stars train before being allowed on to the field to interact with the players.

Murgon State School teacher Harrison Sinclair said it was an incredible opportunity for the students.

“I expected there to be lots of other schools there and I really couldn’t believe it was just us,” Mr Sinclair said.

“The boys were fortunate enough to meet, get photos and play games with the indigenous All Stars team.

“Three lucky students were also given the players jerseys and they got a real kick out of that.”

Josh Addo-Carr organised a running race for the students with Reuben Simpson taking the win and taking home Addo car’s jersey.

Reuben Simpson said to be able to meet some of the All Star players was so exciting.

“We got to meet Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr, two of my favourite players,” he said.

“Watching them train and then getting to play with them was very exciting.

“Even without Dane Gagai I think the indigenous All Stars will beat the NRL All Stars.

Murgon State School has a partnership with Somerset College on the Gold Coast, which allowed the students this exclusive opportunity.

“We travelled down on Monday afternoon and met with the players Tuesday morning,” Mr Sinclair said.

“To have this one-on-one time with players of this calibre meant so much for the students and they are pumped to come back and play rugby league.

“They are all great students who work hard at school so it was great for them to get this opportunity.”

The indigenous All Stars will line up against the Maori All Stars on February 22 at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.