Students head to Gold Coast for Storyfest

This year's Somerset Storyfest will once again stimulate and inspire, connecting country kids with the city as they have the chance to travel to the Gold Coast.

PRIMARY school students from Murgon and Moffatdale state schools will be making the trek to this year's Somerset Storyfest.

Somerset Storyfest aims to stimulate and inspire, while connecting country kids with the city by giving them the chance to travel to the Gold Coast to experience a festival program jam-packed with workshops and events.

The Storyfest Writer's Festival will be held over eight days, from March 14 to March 21 on the Gold Coast and will welcome students from around the state.

Storyfest CEO and festival director Andrea Lewis said the festival gave students from small regional communities them the opportunity to experience different perspectives of literature, and connect with some of their favourite authors.

"With support from local families and businesses, this year's Storyfest will see more than 200 regional-based kids come to the Coast to immerse themselves in a world of literature for a few days as part of the Sponsored Schools Program," Ms Lewis said.

"Funding is provided for transport, accommodation, meals and tickets to author sessions.

"We are able to offer enrichment to the lives of geographically isolated students who would otherwise not have the opportunity to interact with authors."

From its roots as the Sponsored Schools Programme in 2004, a Literary Fund was established in 2014.

Each year up to Gold Coast local schools and approximately six regional schools receive funding to enjoy the educational benefits offered during Storyfest.

The Fund's objective is to expose as many children as possible to writers, illustrators, and their books, in fun and interactive ways that encourage the students to embrace the value of reading and writing.

Ms Lewis said this year's Storyfest program would feature a stellar line-up of Australia's finest authors and illustrators.

"Students will have the opportunity to meet and greet, as well as learn from and be inspired by more than 30 of Australia's best-selling authors, including Andrew Daddo, Tim Baker and Matt Stanton plus first-time novelists Helena Fox, TC Shelley and Carl Merrison," Ms Lewis said.

"There are masterclasses, workshops, events and activities that will stimulate, inspire, provoke and awaken thoughts, ideas and creative processes for children and adults.

"From podcast workshops to persuasive writing, writing to help mental health, or exploring visual narratives, there really is something for everyone."

Author and festival patron, Jackie French - perhaps best known for her much loved title Diary of a Wombat - is regarded as one of Australia's most popular children's authors and shares her deep passion for the importance of storytelling.

"I write for kids because each book builds kids' intelligence, to help create our future," Ms French said.

"I write about the past for kids to show them that every generation of humanity has faced challenges, and has survived.

"I write for kids because the best way to inspire kids to fight for a good future for our species and our world, is to help them love it, from wombats to the stars."

Budding illustrators will be intrigued by iconic Australian illustrator Bruce Whatley as he shares insights into the development of illustrative narratives, including 3D modelling and computer generated mock ups.

Younger audiences will be captivated at a reading of Diary of a Wombat with Mr Whatley and Ms French.

Many events throughout the festival are free, however most are ticketed as spaces are limited.

Visit the website to book.