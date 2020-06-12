Students return to the dojo after months of lockdown

CONCENTRATION: The students in their fighting stance at the South Burnett Karate Association in Kingaroy. (Picture: Tristan Evert

CONCENTRATION: The students in their fighting stance at the South Burnett Karate Association in Kingaroy. (Picture: Tristan Evert

FOCUS, respect and concentration are three of the key principles students learn through classes at the South Burnett Karate Association.

After months of online classes, the faces of students lit up as they returned to their Kingaroy dojo.

South Burnett Karate Association instructor Kelly Randall said she really missed classes and especially seeing the kids.

“It’s amazing to be back, the kids are so excited you could see when they walked in, their faces just went wow,” Randall said.

“We moved to live classes right away when the lockdown started and the kids all committed to it with only one student missing one class with an injury.

“Throughout the lockdown period we used the time to install new carpet, new lights, new airconditioning, enclose the roof and put in new floor mats, which all look amazing.”

BEFORE: The $26,500 upgrade to the South Burnett Karate Association venue in Kingaroy. (Picture: Contributed)

The South Burnett Karate Association received $26,500 as part of the Community Benefits Fund for site upgrades.

This money went towards the installation of new airconditioning, ceilings, insulation and new LED lighting.

Randall said the room looked so bright and the kids were so excited to see the new area.

“The brightness of the room really adds to the atmosphere and the kids were so excited when they came back to see it,” Randall said.

“Previously we had an open tin roof and in summer it was just so hot during classes.

“It was going to be difficult to find a time to do these renovations, so that’s one positive to come out of the lockdown.”

AFTER: The $26,500 upgrade to the South Burnett Karate Association venue in Kingaroy. (Picture: Contributed)

Randall said her classes were not a traditional martial arts class and focused on other important aspects.

“Our classes are very much based on focus and concentration, teaching the kids the basics of being able to control themselves,” Randall said.

“We teach the kids how to control anger and emotions while also teaching them self defence and how to protect themselves.

“They learn how to kick and punch correctly, however we teach them to never use it in the wrong way.”

Classes run four days a week at the Kingaroy and Murgon Dojos with three different age groups.

More information is available through the SBKA website.