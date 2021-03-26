Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tullawong State High School students' touching tribute for Liam Keegan who died at his Upper Caboolture home on Tuesday night.
Tullawong State High School students' touching tribute for Liam Keegan who died at his Upper Caboolture home on Tuesday night.
News

Students’ touching tribute to much-loved school captain

by Erin Smith
26th Mar 2021 6:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Students and staff have set up a dedicated memorial for much loved high school captain Liam Keegan who was tragically killed at his home on Tuesday night.

Liam Keegan, 17, died at about 8pm Tuesday, after being electrocuted in his home at Darley Rd, Upper Caboolture.

 

 

Tullawong State High School student Liam Keegan was tragically electrocuted at an Upper Caboolture home last night. Picture: Supplied, Tullawong State High School
Tullawong State High School student Liam Keegan was tragically electrocuted at an Upper Caboolture home last night. Picture: Supplied, Tullawong State High School

Police, paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called. Workplace Health and Safety are continuing to investigate the incident.

Tributes flooded in for the 17-year-old Tullawong State High School Captain who is being remembered as a kind, caring, respectful young man.

 

 

 

Touching tributes and flowers have been laid at a dedicated memorial area for Tullawong State High School captain Liam Keegan, who died in a tragic accident on Tuesday, March 23. Photo supplied Tullawong State High School
Touching tributes and flowers have been laid at a dedicated memorial area for Tullawong State High School captain Liam Keegan, who died in a tragic accident on Tuesday, March 23. Photo supplied Tullawong State High School

 

Touching tributes and flowers have been laid at a dedicated memorial area for Tullawong State High School captain Liam Keegan, who died in a tragic accident on Tuesday, March 23. Photo supplied Tullawong State High School
Touching tributes and flowers have been laid at a dedicated memorial area for Tullawong State High School captain Liam Keegan, who died in a tragic accident on Tuesday, March 23. Photo supplied Tullawong State High School

 

Tullawong State High School principal Kiah Lanham said the school's flags were at half mast in honour of Liam.

Mrs Lanham was the first to place flowers at the school's dedicated memorial to Liam - which is covered in flowers and cards.

Today to honour Liam Tullawong State High School students will have a free dress day with a tradies and country for life theme.

"This is a tribute to Liam, who had a love for country music and a fondness for the tradie attire," a post on the school's Facebook page read.

Originally published as Students' touching tribute to much-loved school captain

More Stories

caboolture death editors picks electrocution tribute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New rural officer’s goal to learn ropes for OIC position

        Premium Content New rural officer’s goal to learn ropes for OIC position

        Community The newest addition to the Toogoolawah police station has in his first week seen first-hand how dangerous the Brisbane Valley Highway can be.

        South Burnett groups to share in $385K funding boost

        Premium Content South Burnett groups to share in $385K funding boost

        Community Seventeen South Burnett community groups will share in almost $385,000 in...

        Toddler tragically killed after being hit by car in Yarraman

        Premium Content Toddler tragically killed after being hit by car in Yarraman

        News A town is in mourning after a toddler was tragically struck down by a reversing car...

        Patient taken to hospital after two-car highway crash

        Premium Content Patient taken to hospital after two-car highway crash

        News Paramedics have transported a patient to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in...