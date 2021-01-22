Studio 10 stars’ on-air wardrobe clash

There were awkward scenes on Studio 10 as newsreader Natasha Exelby told Sarah Harris one thing nobody wants to be told live on TV.

Harris had donned a pink, puffy-sleeved princess-style gown for Thursday's episode, leading to some good-natured ribbing on-air - including a side-by-side shot from The Little Mermaid's princess Ariel.

But appearing on the show via video from Melbourne, newsreader Exelby didn't hold back with this unsolicited opinion of her colleague's outfit.

Sarah Harris, real-life Disney princess.

"Do you know what, Sarah, we've been friends for a long time. You are a very attractive woman and I like many things you wear. Today I don't like that dress."

"Sorry, you don't like it?" asked Harris, as co-host Tristan McManus looked on awkwardly.

"I don't like it," Exelby repeated.

Harris leaned back on the couch, her arms folded and a frown forming, as a flustered Exelby quickly back-pedalled.

‘I like you, I don’t like your dress.’

"I like you. I like you. No! This is - I respect - other people would like it. Some people might think I look like a jockey in this top."

"Just tryin' something different, Tash," Harris offered, before wrapping up the awkward encounter with a joke: "I know where you're coming from, but I wanted to say … it's been awesome working with you, thanks for being on Studio 10 for your very last appearance."

Viewers on Studio 10's social media channels weighed in on the odd moment, with some criticising Exelby for speaking out.

"I thought she looked beautiful in such a beautiful dress … that girl in the green dress spoke out of place," wrote one fan.

‘Thanks for being on Studio 10 for your very last appearance.’

Others agreed with the criticism: "It's not very nice. It reminds me of an '80s bridesmaid dress," said another.

It's not the first foot-in-mouth moment for Exelby, who provided one of 2017's most memorable live TV gaffes when she was busted daydreaming during a live bulletin as an ABC news presenter. In the days that followed, there were reports Exelby had been relegated to behind-the-scenes producing shifts by the ABC who were allegedly upset that the blooper made them look unprofessional, which she later denied.

And Studio 10 has been at the centre of a wardrobe controversy before, when former panellist Kerri-Anne Kennerley dissed a fellow 10 colleague's outfit to her face, live on air.

Senior reporter Antoinette Lattouf appeared with the Studio 10 team for a segment discussing millennial trends when Kennerley turned to Lattouf, who was dressed in a playsuit, and asked, "Did you forget your pants today?"

The question left Lattouf stunned and Kennerley's Studio 10 colleagues racing to assure her she looked "unbelievable". Kennerley, who was later axed from the show, dug her heels in, telling her she looked "thirsty".

Harris, meanwhile, recently unveiled the results of a new health regimen with a stunning photo shoot in Stellar, telling the magazine that she overhauled her fitness routine in mid-2019 and has since lost 6kg - but that the goal was always strength, fitness and mental health, rather than weight loss.

"It wasn't about losing weight but getting stronger. Carrying two heavy boys [sons Paul, 4, and Harry, 2] had put a huge strain on my back. So last year, after quite a while of having my back taped, I started running and strengthening my core. This is the only body I've got, so I want to take care of it," she told Stellar.

Originally published as Studio 10 stars' on-air wardrobe clash