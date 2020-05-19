Menu
Sunflowers starting to blossom at the McNaughton's farm in Coalstoun Lakes. Picture: Contributed
News

Sunflowers brighten up Covid countryside

Sam Turner
19th May 2020 9:21 AM
A SEA of sunflowers could be a thing of the future in Coalstoun Lakes, if their irrigation scheme eventuates, according to one North Burnett farmer.

Vibrant shades of yellow popped up across the Coalstoun Lakes countryside at the start of May, thanks to an early bloom of sunflowers.

Sunflowers starting to blossom at the McNaughton's farm in Coalstoun Lakes. Picture: Contributed
The McNaughton family saw their sunflowers grow two weeks ago, after taking a chance on planting them following the downpour in the last few months.

Sadly the aesthetic has passed for the year, with the photos taken at the start of May.

Peter McNaughton believes it could’ve been a higher yield for the season if their dryland crops had a secure access to water.

Sunflowers starting to blossom at the McNaughton's farm in Coalstoun Lakes. Picture: Contributed
“If we could secure water from Paradise Dam as part of the Coalstoun Lakes irrigation scheme, the yield potential would be dramatically increased,” he said.

“Our long-term viability would be secured for future generations to come.”

The McNaughtons initially planted 75 acres worth of sunflowers on their farm in 2018, with one three acre paddock dedicated to a friend’s baby who sadly passed away at birth.

Sunflowers starting to blossom at the McNaughton's farm in Coalstoun Lakes. Picture: Contributed
A donation was made from the profits of that crop to the Stillborn Foundation Australia that year.

Even though it wasn’t a strong harvest this year, their son Luke was excited to become a beekeeper yet again during the season.

Luke McNaughton with his beekeeping suit on at the McNaughton's farm in Coalstoun Lakes. Picture: Contributed
“We do have a few bee hives, and he’s pretty keen on them, and he likes to get down there and put the bee suit on,” he said.

coalstoun lakes north burnett sunflower farming

