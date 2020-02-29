Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Channel Seven reporter Bianca Stone has been harassed and inappropriately touched by a teenage boy while on her way to work in Brisbane’s CBD.
Channel Seven reporter Bianca Stone has been harassed and inappropriately touched by a teenage boy while on her way to work in Brisbane’s CBD.
Crime

Sunrise reporter assaulted by boy in street

by Torny Miller, Isabella Magee
29th Feb 2020 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHANNEL Seven reporter Bianca Stone has detailed how she was harassed and inappropriately touched by a 13-year-old boy while on her way to work in Brisbane's CBD.

Stone, who is the Queensland correspondent for breakfast TV show Sunrise, has told her social media following that the teen was "apologetic" after he was caught by police.

"Personal post alert: at 4am Monday as I walked to my live location in the Bris CBD I was approached, harassed and inappropriately touched by a teen," Stone wrote on Twitter on Friday night.

"Tonight the offender was caught. He's 14 and apologetic. I really hope he learns from this."

Stone also thanked Queensland Police for tracking down the offender.

 

According to a police report, the incident occurred on Roma St outside the QPS Headquarters at about 4.20am Monday morning.

Ms Stone told The Courier-Mail she'd wanted the boy to "learn from it and move on".

"Police did a great job to track him down. we all make silly mistakes," Ms Stone said.

"I'd rather he learn from it and move on than get any sort of notoriety out of it."

Queensland Police confirmed the incident and said the offender, aged 13, was being dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

assault bianca stone crime sunrise

Just In

    Man's body found on road

    Man's body found on road
    • 29th Feb 2020 10:35 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged killer revealed following brother's shock death

        premium_icon Alleged killer revealed following brother's shock death

        News Tragic news rocks small community following horrific altercation as Gregory Jason Krause charged over brother's death.

        Severe storm warning for the Burnett

        Severe storm warning for the Burnett

        News Severe thunderstorms have been forecast to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall...

        Camera lens gives photographer a second pair of eyes

        premium_icon Camera lens gives photographer a second pair of eyes

        Art & Theatre How an award-winning, legally blind artist has navigated her craft.

        12 horrific killings that shocked the Burnett

        premium_icon 12 horrific killings that shocked the Burnett

        News From bar room brawls and strangulations, to stabbings and shotgun wounds, these are...