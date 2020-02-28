Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flooding in Ipswich on Wednesday. Ipswich CBD looking West.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Flooding in Ipswich on Wednesday. Ipswich CBD looking West.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
News

Sunwater announces whether it will appeal flood judgment

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
28th Feb 2020 2:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S been a week since Seqwater formally advised the Supreme Court of New South Wales it intends to appeal the January 2011 flood class action judgment.

Today Sunwater followed in the fellow dam operator's footsteps and also advised the courts it is appealing judgment.

"This decision was made after a thorough review of the judgement with its insurers," a Sunwater spokesman said.

"Sunwater will not make any further comments while the appeal process is underway."

Last week, Maurice Blackburn Principal Lawyer Rebecca Gilsenan said justice is now a long way off for their clients, who have already waited long enough.

"These appeals and disputes mean that real justice is a long way off for our clients, who have won their case and deserve to be paid for what they lost when the dam operators flooded them," she said.

"The only way to bring this to an end is for the State to step in with a whole-of-government approach."

2011 floods flood class action seqwater state government sunwater
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: School captain speaks up

        premium_icon INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: School captain speaks up

        News Taylah Kidman from Nanango State High School says she looks up to her mum and teachers as the most inspirational women in her life.

        Drunk teenager punches his mother in the face over $10

        premium_icon Drunk teenager punches his mother in the face over $10

        Crime ‘I hope you are ashamed of punching your mother,’ magistrate says.

        Advocate aspires to give people a voice as councillor

        premium_icon Advocate aspires to give people a voice as councillor

        Council News Why champion for change Rhonda Trivett wants to have a say in council decisions.

        PHOTOS: Little Erin leads the way at Cooyar

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Little Erin leads the way at Cooyar

        News She may only be five-years-old but this little show leader and her four-legged-best...