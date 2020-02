Super Bowl comeback for the ages

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Picture: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Picture: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers were dominating on offence and defence and then in a span of just over five minutes the Kansas City Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points to win Super Bowl 54.

San Francisco was in total control, until Kansas City quarterback Mahomes stepped up and led the Chiefs to score three consecutive touchdowns to snatch the game away from the 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes threw for a pair of touchdowns in the game's final 6:13, helping the Kansas City Chiefs erase a 10-point deficit and beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54.

The go-ahead score: A 5-yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams with 2:44 left. Williams is a former Miami Dolphins running back and returned to his former field - Hard Rock Stadium - to enjoy the most significant night of his career. Williams finished off the title march with a touchdown run with 1:12 left, a 38-yarder around the left end to seal the outcome.

It's the first Super Bowl crown for Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who'll no longer wear the distinction of being the winningest coach in NFL history without a championship.

Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi (91) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20. Picture: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Chiefs had a comeback flair throughout the playoffs, getting down 24-0 to Houston in the divisional round and then rallying from deficits of 10-0 and 17-7 to beat Tennessee in the AFC championship game.

They did it one more time, on football's biggest stage, and are Super Bowl champions for the second time. The Chiefs lost the first Super Bowl, then won Super Bowl 4 - some 50 years ago.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EQE78sd6HG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

San Francisco was in the Super Bowl for the seventh time and fell just short of winning what would have been a record-tying sixth championship. Only New England and Pittsburgh have six titles, and the 49ers were about six minutes away from joining their club.

And then they collapsed, giving up three touchdowns in a span of about five minutes. Mahomes finished 26 of 42 passing for 286 yards, his last pass intentionally going incomplete on the final play - a heave downfield to erase the final 5 seconds of Kansas City's 50-year wait.