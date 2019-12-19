Super Mum makes sporting history

Fallon Sherrock reacts after winning her game against Ted Evetts. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

It's a bullseye.

Fallon Sherrock has made history by becoming the first woman to ever beat a man at the world darts championship.

The 25-year-old mother-of-one, of Milton Eynes, England, defeated the 77th-ranked male darts player, Ted Evetts, during the first round of the PDC World Darts Championship.

"I am happy I made something for women's darts, I proved we can play and beat the men," Sherrock said after the match. "Fingers crossed, it puts us in the right direction. I am on the moon. And on the biggest stage there is."

Sherrock is only the fifth woman to play the championship event. While men can earn entry to the competition through year-round tours and qualifying events, there are far fewer opportunities for women. Last year was the first time that two women were guaranteed spots in the 96-person event.

"There are only two women that can qualify, but maybe raising it to four would help," Sherrock said on "BBC Breakfast."

The second woman to compete this year was Mikuru Suzuki of Japan, who lost her match.

Phil Taylor, considered the greatest dart thrower of all time with 14 world champion titles, took to Twitter to praise Sherrock's win, calling it a fantastic achievement.

"What a fantastic achievement last night by @Fsherrock great for the game now onto the next one brilliant," Taylor wrote.

Fallon Sherrock celebrating after becoming the first woman to win a game in the PDC Darts World Championship. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

Sherrock's victory comes two years after she was subjected to online abuse and harassment from internet trolls for her appearance at the 2017 BDO World Championships.

Her face had swelled from medication she was taking to treat a kidney disorder, which she'd developed after giving birth to her son in 2014.

"The side effects caused 'moon face,' where my face swelled up. It was a reaction," she said. "When I played in the BDO [British Darts Organization] Worlds on TV, I received a lot of criticism for how I looked."

She said she's a lot healthier now and just has to keep drinking water to help flush her kidneys out. But she added that the negative comments had helped to strengthen her and "inspired me to get better and prove everyone wrong."

After the win, fans chanted, "We love you Sherrock, we do" and her name became the top trend on Twitter. She'll face 11th-seeded Mensur Suljovic of Austria in the second round on Saturday.

Fallon Sherrock lines up her final dart. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)