Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
News

Supermarket fined for selling year-old food

by SARAH MATTHEWS
23rd Jan 2020 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN supermarket has been slapped with almost $5000 in fines for selling out-of-date food and serving alcohol to intoxicated people.

Police from the Alcohol Policing Unit earlier this month found the outlet in Darwin's northern suburbs selling food past its use-by date, some of which was dated early 2019.

Police will allege a staff member also sold alcohol to an intoxicated man.

The business was fined $4790 for breaches of its liquor licence and the Northern Territory Food Act 2004.

More Stories

Show More
food health and safety out of date retail supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blackbutt singer ‘shocked’ by win at Tamworth Festival

        premium_icon Blackbutt singer ‘shocked’ by win at Tamworth Festival

        Music ‘I actually didn’t know I was receiving the award until the ceremony.’

        • 23rd Jan 2020 7:00 AM
        Supporting the region with drug and alcohol awareness

        premium_icon Supporting the region with drug and alcohol awareness

        Health A family and community expo for people supporting someone with and alcohol or other...

        • 23rd Jan 2020 7:00 AM
        US company to conduct $2M Burnett water study

        premium_icon US company to conduct $2M Burnett water study

        Council News Council explains why the foreign company was allocated the water study contract.

        Cherbourg group gets a boost for transition to NDIS

        premium_icon Cherbourg group gets a boost for transition to NDIS

        Politics Four Wide Bay organisations were the recipients of grants up to $20,000.