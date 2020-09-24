Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are parents to a baby girl. Picture: Getty Images
Celebrity

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has given birth

by Nadia Salemme
24th Sep 2020 1:41 PM
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has given birth to a baby girl - her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The former One Direction singer, 27, announced their daughter's arrival on Twitter, with a photo of his hand holding the baby's.

The bub's name hasn't been released so far, however, Malik tweeted: "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together".

Victoria's Secret model Hadid, 25, confirmed her pregnancy in May after sources leaked the news.

 

 

"Obviously, you know, we wish we could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," Hadid told American tonight show host, Jimmy Fallon, at the time.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has given birth to her first child, a girl, to boyfriend Zayn Malik. Picture: Getty Images
"Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it," Hadid said.

Hadid and Malik - who have dated on and off since 2015 - sparked reconciliation rumours in December 2019 and were first spotted back together in New York in January.

 

Gigi Hadid confirmed her pregnancy in May. Picture: Instagram
Gigi Hadid backstage at 2018’s Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York. Picture: Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
"I think that as I get older, well one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modelling," Hadid said in an interview with i-D magazine, published in February.

"I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling," she added.

"The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows?"

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Supermodel Gigi Hadid has given birth

