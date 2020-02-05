Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
News

Support for prison officer spat in face by prisoner

by Chris Clarke
5th Feb 2020 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER spat in the face of a corrections officer during an incident at Capricornia Correctional Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

A prisoner was attending the health centre when he became agitated and spat in the male officer's face, Queensland Corrective Services said.

QCS said the prisoner was restrained without further incident and was taken to the detention unit.

"The officer was assessed by staff at the health centre and was then referred to hospital for further treatment," a QCS statement read.

"The centre management is providing support to the officer, his family and his colleagues."

The matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges," QCS' statement read.

attack capricornia correctional centre crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        League legend a Mustang through and through

        premium_icon League legend a Mustang through and through

        Rugby League A player who knocked back a lucrative contract under super coach Wayne Bennett to stay at the Mustangs will be running out for Legends of League clash.

        Scholarship helps Burnett women pursue education dreams

        Scholarship helps Burnett women pursue education dreams

        Education How you can apply for memorial scholarship of up to $5000.

        Child hospitalised after stepfather takes a ‘big swing’

        premium_icon Child hospitalised after stepfather takes a ‘big swing’

        Crime The stepson was making a sandwich when a heated argument broke out

        GALLERY: Sixes galore at 7-a-side cricket carnival

        premium_icon GALLERY: Sixes galore at 7-a-side cricket carnival

        Cricket Mundubbera hosted their 36th annual 7-a-side competition