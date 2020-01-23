Supporting the region with drug and alcohol awareness

FAMILY SUPPORT: Local services have been gearing up for the Breakthrough Our Way Expo organised by Lyndell Richards.

ARE you supporting someone with an alcohol or drug issue? Then this is for you.

Come along to the Breakthrough Our Way Expo on Wednesday, February 5 at Graham House in Murgon.

Local services have been gearing up for the Breakthrough Our Way Expo, a family and community expo for people supporting someone with and alcohol or other drug issues.

Families, communities, and support services have been invited to meet with organisations providing alcohol and other drug family services in the region, as well as the local Breakthrough for Families Qld Facilitator from Drug Awarness, Rehabilitation and Management (Drug ARM).

Drug ARM and the Queensland Aboriginal and Islander Health Council (QAIHC) are only a few of the services attending the event in Murgon.

Lyndell Richards, Family Support Facilitator at Drug ARM, who will be presenting the Breakthrough for Families Qld and indigenous-specific Breakthrough Our Way program at the Expo said this was an important issue for our region.

“When it comes to alcohol and other drug issues in the family, knowledge is power,” Ms Richards said.

“Supporting someone with an alcohol or drug issue can be a challenge. When a friend, family member, significant other, colleague, or loved one has issues with alcohol or other drugs, the effects reach you too.

“This Expo is an opportunity for people to come and meet local services face-to-face, learn more about what is available to them, and get the support that they need.

“This is about providing people with the assistance that they need in their journey.”

Ms Richards will be joined by QAIHC to deliver a Breakthrough Our Way workshop following the Expo.

The workshop will commence at 11.00am and run until 1.30pm, on Wednesday, February 5.

Shaped by feedback from Indigenous Australians and put together by QAIHC, the Breakthrough Our Way program has a focus on culture, family, and connection in the recovery process.

“Mark your calendar and come along for a chat and a yummy morning tea,” Ms Richards said.

Services presenting at the Expo include:

Drug ARM – Free, confidential and non-judgemental support for families from experienced alcohol and other drug family specialists.

Queensland Aboriginal and Islander Health Council – State-wide peak body advocating for improved Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health outcomes in Queensland

Cherbourg Regional Aboriginal & Islander Community Controlled Health Services – Holistic health, wellbeing and community support centre and bulk-billing GP clinic

Murgon Men’s Shed – Murgon Men’s Shed will be bringing Mavis – their vehicle that travels to different locations to talk about mental health issues with older men

Queensland Council of Social Services – State-wide peak body advocating for improved social and economic wellbeing for all

Family Drug Support – Support for families impacted by another person’s alcohol and/or drug use.

Lives Lived Well – Alcohol and other drug support.

QNADA – Queensland Network of Alcohol and Other Drug Agencies.

The Expo will be officially opened by Deputy Mayor Kathy Duffy at 9am.

For more information call:

Graham House – 07 4169 8400

Drug ARM – 0437 509 297