Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Surat Basin gas to flow to government-owned generator

15th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GAS from the Surat Basin will flow to Queensland Government-owned power generator CleanCo Queensland under a new agreement announced yesterday.

Under the one-year agreement, Senex will supply CleanCo with 2.55 PJ of natural gas from Project Atlas near Wandoan, starting on January 1, 2021.

Gas will be supplied at the Wallumbilla Gas Hub in Queensland at a fixed price in line with current market levels.

CleanCo is the new Queensland Government-owned corporation focused on delivering affordable and reliable clean energy.

The gas will fuel Swanbank E, CleanCo's highly efficient 385 MW gas-fired power station near Ipswich in southeast Queensland.

Initial gas sales to CleanCo - the first from dedicated domestic gas acreage in Australia - have been made since December 2019.

Senex managing director and CEO Ian Davies said Senex was proud to be helping power homes and businesses throughout Queensland with cleaner energy.

"The increase in supply of Atlas gas to CleanCo is a great outcome for Queensland, enabled by the State Government's policy to support the domestic market," he said.

"Senex is continuing to negotiate gas sales agreements that will support jobs and regional economies as we partner with commercial and industrial customers for long-term and mutually beneficial relationships.

"As strong demand for domestic gas supply continues, new gas sales agreements are being negotiated to further de-risk future Atlas revenue streams and strengthen overall business resilience." 

cleanco surat basin toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Uni offers bargain online courses

        premium_icon CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Uni offers bargain online courses

        Careers Discounted short programs on offer to help you re-skill or future-proof your career during COVID-19 uncertainty.

        Get ready for life after lockdown

        premium_icon Get ready for life after lockdown

        News Authorities warn lockdown restrictions could be clamped back down

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        Chance of showers on the horizon

        premium_icon Chance of showers on the horizon

        News Meteorologist predicts the chance of some rainfall action over the next several...