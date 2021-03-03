Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Surf lifesaver faces court on rape charge

by Alexandria Utting and Paul Weston
3rd Mar 2021 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young surf lifesaver accused of raping a 21-year-old woman at a Gold Coast clubhouse will face court for the first time today.

The man who has been charged comes from one of the country's most prestigious surf lifesaving families, the Bulletin has previously revealed.

The charges came after an alleged incident on September 13 last year. The star athlete has been charged with one count of rape and due to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court today. The Bulletin is restricted from identifying the man for legal reasons.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

alexandria.utting@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Surf lifesaver faces court on rape charge

More Stories

gold coast lifesaver lifesaving rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we all need to support one another. Your support for local journalism is more important than ever.

        Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Premium Content Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy on March 3

        Durong drug raid uncovers guns, ammo, cannabis plants

        Premium Content Durong drug raid uncovers guns, ammo, cannabis plants

        Crime A Durong man faced court after police swooped in on his home and uncovered multiple...