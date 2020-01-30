Menu
Byron Bay photographer travels the world.
News

Surfer living the dream, with the help of TAFE

Rebecca Fist
29th Jan 2020 11:00 PM
BYRON Bay's Ishka Folkwell travels the world filming and editing surf films.

At the moment he's in Morocco, editing a documentary titled Lost Track New Zealand, which follows him and surfer Torren Martyn on a three-month motorcycle journey across New Zealand in search of waves.

It's tough, but someone has to do it, and he has been trained well.

Mr Folkwell studied film making at TAFE NSW's Lismore campus.

 

 

He said that film making was a natural progression for him, as he had been interested in photography for most of his young life.

"I'm really glad I ended up pursuing my passion at TAFE NSW," Mr Folkwell said.

The career prospects of film and video editors and camera operators are expected to grow by 11 per cent over the next nine years, much faster than most other fields of work.

In Morocco he is also filming his next project.

Mr Folkwell reckons he has one of the best jobs in the world.

"Some of the countries I have been able to travel to include Indonesia, Philippines, South Africa, Iceland and El Salvador," he said.

"Travelling and surfing are two of my favourite things in life so I'm extremely grateful to be able to pair them with film making.

"TAFE NSW really helped me finesse my filming technique but also helped me in the storytelling side of film making, which is a really important aspect of film if you want to keep someone's attention longer than a minute or two."

TAFE NSW offers more than 1200 courses, from certificates to degrees. Many, including the Diploma of Screen and Media, can be studied online via TAFE Digital.

