Big wave surfer sues Australian Survivor producers

Big wave surfer Ross Clarke-Jones is taking legal action against the producers of Australian Survivor claiming he suffered a debilitating injury during filming of the hit reality show.

Clarke-Jones, who is named as Howard Ross Clarke-Jones in court documents, is suing Endemol Shine Australia, the production company that produces Australian Survivor for Channel 10.

He is claiming damages, loss of past and future earnings, and medical expenses after injuring his ankle during a rope challenge.

Clarke-Jones performs a challenge on the set of Survivor Australia. Picture: Network 10

Clarke-Jones was paid $25,000 to take part in the series, called Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders, which was shot in Fiji between April 29 and June 23 last year. At stake was a $500,000 first prize.

Clarke-Jones and the other contestants in late May last year took part in a challenge where they had to swing on a rope from one raised wooden platform to another.

Clarke-Jones was the third contestant to swing on the rope, which broke while he was in mid-air. He crashed to the ground, injuring his ankle, and had to leave the show.

In a statement of claim filed in the Supreme Court of Victoria, it is claimed Clarke-Jones, who lives on Phillip Island, suffered loss of earnings, as well as depression and anxiety, as a result of the injury to ligaments in his ankle.

Ross Clarke-Jones is carried by medics on the set of Survivor Australia after injuring himself during a challenge. Picture: Network 10

"At the date of the injury, the plaintiff was a professional big-wave surfer with sponsorship arrangements, including with Red Bull and Quiksilver," the document says.

"The plaintiff is and has been since his injury totally incapacitated for his previous employment and claims past loss of earnings and future loss of earnings.

"The plaintiff also claims loss of opportunity in relation to competing for the prize money available on Survivor, and other professional big- wave surfing related events, awards and business opportunities."

It is claimed the incident was caused by the negligence and/or breach of duty of Endemol Shine Australia Pty Ltd.

Clarke-Jones is being represented by law firm Arnold Thomas & Becker.

"Ross very reluctantly has decided to take the litigation pathway but felt he had no other option," Lee Flanagan, partner at Arnold Thomas & Becker said.

Endemol Shine Australia was contacted for comment.

Clarke-Jones on the set of Survivor Australia. Picture: Network 10