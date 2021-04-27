Surprise A-list pair dating in Sydney

Rita Ora has been secretly dating Thor director Taika Waititi for over a month after growing close in Sydney.

The 30-year-old sparked rumours she was dating the Oscar-winning director, 45, last week after they were posed hugging each other in a photo on her Instagram.

Now, sources have told The Sun that they have been seeing each other for while and have been enjoying dates in the harbour city.

The source said: "They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship. They're really into each other."

The couple have been spotted out together on numerous occasions.

Rita Ora with Thor director Taika Waititi as seen in recent Instagram post.

Last week Ora, who is in Australia as a coach on The Voice, was pictured with Waititi, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and US actor Matt Damon exiting a private jet in Sydney after a trip to the Gold Coast.

The A-list crew are filming the new Thor: Love and Thunder film, which also stars Russell Crowe, who Ora was seen with last week at a training session for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, the Rugby League club Crowe co-owns.

Fans also spotted Ora and Waititi at Big Poppas bar on Oxford Street in Sydney, with one telling celeb gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi "they were all over each other".

Rita has been enjoying her time in Sydney.

They were first pictured looking cosy at a fancy dress party which Hemsworth threw for his childhood friend, Aaron Grist, back in March.

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina shared a series of snaps of them in 80s clothes as they all partied the night away.

Other celebs in attendance included Damon and Liam Hemsworth.

Idria Elba, his wife Sabrina Elba, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora at a party thrown by Chris Hemsworth in Sydney in March.

Ora split from her last boyfriend Romain Gavras shortly after she headed to Australia for filming. She is renting a luxurious, waterfront Mosman property during her stay.

Waititi reportedly quietly split from wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after seven years of marriage. They share two daughters together.

The actor and director's film Jojo Rabbit picked up an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2019 and was nominated for Best Picture.

Ora's rep has been approached for comment.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Surprise A-list pair dating in Sydney