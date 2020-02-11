Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A picnic in the park turned into a joyous occasion for lovers Kye Dinte and Isabella Morzone.
A picnic in the park turned into a joyous occasion for lovers Kye Dinte and Isabella Morzone.
Dating

Surprise in park picnic photo shoot

by Alan Quinney
11th Feb 2020 3:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Isabella Morzone thought she was going to New Farm Park for a promotional shoot with boyfriend Kye Dinte - but the day had a huge surprise.

The pair both 25 and from Burpengary East was doing the shoot for Youfoodz but Kye hid an engagement ring in the picnic basket and asked Isabelle to marry him.

"We met when four years old at kindergarten, and stayed good friends, until we started dating at 15," Kye, an electrician, said.

"I've wanted to marry Isabelle for as long as I can remember.

"I had to plan so she wouldn't suspect anything and chose this location as Isabelle is obsessed with the outdoors and picnics."

Isabella, a registered midwife, said: "I had no idea. Friends and family's reaction was the most incredible thing. There were tears and shock."

And of course she said, "Yes".

dating isabella morzone kye dinte marriage proposal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police in highway pursuit of teens in stolen car

        premium_icon Police in highway pursuit of teens in stolen car

        News THE offenders were spotted speeding through town after committing crimes in Maryborough and Murgon this morning in a cross-country pursuit.

        Saints lock in 2020 coaching staff

        premium_icon Saints lock in 2020 coaching staff

        AFL South Burnett Saints have their coaching staff.

        FULL LIST: Caution urged with several roads flooded

        FULL LIST: Caution urged with several roads flooded

        News South Burnett drivers are urged to be careful.

        ‘We deserve better’: Residents left in the dark speak out

        premium_icon ‘We deserve better’: Residents left in the dark speak out

        News Angry community members are seeking answers over continual power outages