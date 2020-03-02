Surprising way RSL auxiliary funds calendar events

THROUGHOUT the year the Nanango RSL Citizens Auxiliary work tirelessly to organise community events.

With more than 20 members, their latest contribution was a donation of $410 to the local side walk sale that supported the fire-affected town of Cobargo.

President Robyn Gurney said they were able to fund their efforts from a weekly event held at the Nanango RSL Club.

“Every week we host Bingo on a Thursday morning,” Mrs Gurney said.

“We have about 40 people attend each week and it’s the largest in the district.

“People travel from Blackbutt, Yarraman and Kingaroy to play the computerised game.

“From each sheet sold, we use the money to support veterans and fund the events on our calendar,” she said.

“We have a couple of other bigger fundraiser in the year like the book festival in March that help boost funds as well.”

Nanango RSL Citizens Auxiliary members handing over the cheque for the Cobargo fundraiser to Jane Erkens. Photo: Contributed

Since joining the organisation, member Judi Eddy said their had been a culture shift in the defences force.

She said the name was changed six years ago to reflect the changing with the times.

“The name was changed to allow men to join the auxiliary because previously men were the ones that went to war,” Mrs Eddy said.

“It wasn’t until the late 1920s women were allowed to join the forces.

“In the second war world women served in the army and as nurses.

“Some of their male partners wanted to join an auxiliary and weren’t allowed.

“There are still all women auxiliaries but authorities are trying to change and move the constitution so it includes everyone.”

Even though the Nanango RSL was struggling to survive two years ago, treasurer Shirley Jinks said the club and organisation were fundamental to communities across Australia.

“It’s a meeting place to grow friendships and help out veterans and the wider community,” Mrs Jinks.

“People need the auxiliary, they need us.

“For example, if we weren’t doing the reefs, they would be buying them, it’s not the same thing.

Moving forward, she said they would like to see more younger veterans coming along to events.

“We have some returning veterans in the community but they don’t seem to get too involved in the RSL, only on ANZAC day and other big defence events.

“Hopefully we will see more of them in the future.”