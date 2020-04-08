Suspect on the run as police block off road access

NO ACCESS: Police have blocked off the entrance to Evelyn St, Kingaroy. Photo: Laura Blackmore

POLICE are on the hunt for a stolen vehicle involved in a series incidents including reckless driving that occurred earlier today.

At 1.30pm an off-duty police officer sighted a person of interest in the vehicle at a petrol station on Youngman St.

Officers attended the site and then located the vehicle in the backyard of a Victoria St property.

Kingaroy Police said the man drove the vehicle directly at police officers before driving away.

The vehicle was sighted heading towards Memerambi on the Bunya Highway from Kingaroy where it evaded police and continued to be driven dangerously.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Service media said police were currently searching a property along Evelyn St, which was believed to have been linked to the incident.

“Police have located a stolen car that was evading police earlier today at 1.30pm,” she said.

“The last siting of vehicle was in between Goomeri heading to Murgon.

“They are looking for the person of interest who was driving a Mitsubishi Magna with a Queensland registration of 719VUN.

“We can’t confirm if they have the person in custody yet.

“They are conducting a search at a Kingaroy property though.”

There were two police crews at the scene.

Police said anyone who saw the vehicle was urged not to approach it but to call police immediately.

Report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.