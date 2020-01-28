Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and paramedics have been called to a Gold Coast hotel after reports of a suspected coronavirus case.
Police and paramedics have been called to a Gold Coast hotel after reports of a suspected coronavirus case.
Health

Suspected coronavirus case at hotel

by Brianna Morris-Grant
28th Jan 2020 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUSPECTED coronavirus case has been discovered at a Gold Coast hotel this afternoon.

Police and paramedics arrived at Peppers Broadbeach just after 1.30pm after reports of a patient showing symptoms of the virus.

Queensland Ambulance media said they had attended a "medical incident" at the address and transported a stable patient to hospital.

 

An ambulance source confirmed it was believed the patient was showing symptoms and had recently arrived on the Gold Coast from China.

It's understood police were on scene assisting QAS through crowd control.

It comes after multiple tests on Gold Coast patients returned negative, with four patients in Australia confirmed to have the disease.

coronavirus health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regional fashion workers among 1200 creditors owed $50m

        premium_icon Regional fashion workers among 1200 creditors owed $50m

        Business Early investigations into the retailer’s financial situation paints a bleak picture, but administrators hope a buyer can save the iconic Aussie chain.

        Cop shocked after driver swerves into oncoming traffic

        premium_icon Cop shocked after driver swerves into oncoming traffic

        News Police reveal what led to a major crash that hospitalised five

        Pedestrian hit by car at Kingaroy, transported to hospital

        premium_icon Pedestrian hit by car at Kingaroy, transported to hospital

        News QAS have transported one patient to a South Burnett hospital.

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Police push for better road safety

        premium_icon BACK TO SCHOOL: Police push for better road safety

        News Students and teachers have returned to schools across the region, sparking a call...