Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Clifton Community Health Service treated its first suspected case of Covid-19.
The Clifton Community Health Service treated its first suspected case of Covid-19. Clifton CHS
Health

Patient tested for COVID-19 in small Darling Downs town

Michael Nolan
by
19th Mar 2020 8:12 AM | Updated: 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOCTORS at the Clifton Community Medical Services treated a possible COVID-19 case yesterday and moved to reassure the community its practice is safe.

General Manager Brad Jones posted a public notice saying confirming the treatment.

He said it would take a few days before test results are returned.

In the meantime, the staff followed all the corrected personal safety and cleaning procedures.

"The health and safety of our staff, patients and residents is our paramount concern, and on the advice of Queensland Health, the medical centre will remain open," Mr Jones said.

"We are a community service and we are always very open with our community.

"Because Clifton is a small town, I was already getting rumours coming back to me and I wanted to set the record straight.

"There is no negative impact to our operations."

Clifton is a small town, removed from the major outbreaks worldwide.

Mr Jones said the test brought home the seriousness of the situation.

"We have been a little bit removed up until now, but we have had some patients with concerning symptoms.

"This is the first case we sent off for testing."

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said there were no confirmed cases in the Darling Downs Health and Hospital Network as of 8am today.

The Clifton Community Health Service treated its first suspected case of Covid-19.
The Clifton Community Health Service treated its first suspected case of Covid-19. Clifton CHS

More Stories

clifton community medical services coronarvirus covid19 queensland health
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Master makes lodge debut after nearly 50 year journey

        premium_icon Master makes lodge debut after nearly 50 year journey

        Community ‘I used to see men walking around in white jackets and carrying their briefcases.’

        • 19th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        Coronavirus in the Burnett: Stay informed with latest news

        Coronavirus in the Burnett: Stay informed with latest news

        News How you can stay up-to-date with all the critical local news.

        Local golf duo go back to back with Peanut Harvest win

        premium_icon Local golf duo go back to back with Peanut Harvest win

        Golf A pair of Kingaroy golfers have put local knowledge to good use, claiming their...

        • 19th Mar 2020 3:26 PM
        NO ENTRY: Scott Morrison closes our borders to non-Aussies

        premium_icon NO ENTRY: Scott Morrison closes our borders to non-Aussies

        Breaking Scott Morrison has banned non-citizens from Australia