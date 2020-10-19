Suspended jail term ‘motivates’ drug offender to behave

A repeat drug offender has been given strong motivation to comply with his probation order, with jail hanging over his head for the next 18 months. File Photo.

A repeat drug offender has been given strong motivation to comply with his probation order, with jail hanging over his head for the next 18 months. File Photo.

A REPEAT drug offender will now have the ever-present threat of jail hanging over his head to encourage him to comply with his probation order.

Scott Victor Stevens-Power pleaded guilty to five charges before Murgon Magistrates Court, including three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, one count of possessing drug utensils, and one count of possessing property suspected of being used in the commission of a drug offence

On September 1, 2020, police executed a search warrant at Stevens-Power's Murgon address, where they found meth and cannabis, as well as a number of drug utensils including two electric scales, a set of glass pipes and two plastic straws reasonably suspected of being used in connection with a drug offence.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said "police located 2.66 grams of methamphetamine in three small zip-sealed bags, and 1.1 grams of cannabis and the items subject to charge three."

The very next day, police attended the 42-year-old's home once again, this time locating 0.38 grams of meth, as well as three glass pipes, four plastic straws, and a bong.

Sgt Stevens said the defendant has a four page drug history, with a long list of drug and traffic offences starting in 2009.

Defence lawyer Mark Werner said since his client had already been placed on a "long" probation order for a prior offence, he asked the court to consider a suspended prison sentence to "give him some further encouragement" to comply with this order.

According to Mr Werner, the probation order had not started yet, so Stevens-Power had not breached it on this occasion.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said drug offences are "serious offences", since "people on meth act dangerous and violent toward themselves and others."

In relation to the offences committed on September 1, Stevens-Power was sentenced to three months in prison for possessing meth, one month for possessing cannabis, and for possessing drug utensils, he was convicted and not further punished.

For the offences committed on September 2, he was sentenced to three months in prison for possessing meth, and for possessing drug utensils, he was convicted and not further punished.

The prison sentences are all concurrent and to be suspended for a period of 18 months.

"Now you really have a strong motivation to comply with your probation order," Magistrate Sinclair said.

Convictions were recorded.