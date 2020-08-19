Suspicious Burnett car blaze prompts arson investigation

Police suspect arson following an early morning car fire in Teelah. File Photo.

POLICE investigations are continuing after a vehicle at a property in Teelah was ignited.

According to a QPS spokesman, the car was parked at a property on Stretton Drive when an unknown person smashed one of the windows at 2.50am this morning (Wednesday August 19)..

The car was subsequently set on fire.

The incident was attended by the QPS, QFES, and rural fire service.

According to a QFES spokeswomen, the fire spread to a 30 metre by 3 metre grass area, which began burning uphill.

The fire is currently under investigation and is being treated as suspicious by police.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

More to come.