Cricket

Sweat survives but saliva banned in cricket’s new world

19th May 2020 6:17 AM
THE use of saliva to polish cricket balls is set to be prohibited as part of changes to regulations recommended by the sport's world governing body during the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Cricket Council committee, chaired by former Indian spinner Anil Kumble, said, however, that sweat can still be used to polish the ball because medical advice shows "it is highly unlikely that the virus can be transmitted" that way.

The recommendations would be presented to the ICC's Chief Executives' Committee for approval in early June.

Additionally, it was decided to vote for a suspension to the rule guaranteeing neutral umpires in Test cricket in a bid to minimise travel amid quarantine issues.

No home nation umpire has stood in a Test since 2002.

In 1994, the ICC mandated the use of one neutral umpire per Test, which was extended to two eight years later.

The committee also suggested one additional DRS review should be awarded to each team per innings.

Kumble said: "We are living through extraordinary times and the recommendations the committee have made today are interim measures to enable us to safely resume cricket in a way that preserves the essence of our game whilst protecting everyone involved."

