SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

Sister Bake Co, Toogoolawah, co-owner Vicky Cherry at her new shop with a range of products on offer. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Five years of sampling, testing, and creating fudge has culminated in a new business for two sisters who love cooking.

Vicky Cherry and her sister Julie Mazahave opened Sister Bake Co in Toogoolawah - their shop that stocks homemade fudge and treats.

But for the cooking duo, the new shop is just the beginning with the sisters aiming to take their fudge Australia-wide, and even global.

"It's taken us five years to get to this stage," Vicky said.

Sweets and fudge for sale at the Sister Bake Co, Toogoolawah. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

"It's not a stage where we want to stay, we want to go further on naturally."

The venture of cooking fudge began when Vicky and Julie didn't want to work for anyone else - they wanted to work for themselves.

"We searched some recipes out of our grandmother's recipe books and came across fudge - I'd never cooked it before," Vicky said.

Sister Bake Co's caramel fudge took the longest to perfect, taking "a wheelie bin full of no-goods" before it passed the test.

"It's getting the thickness right - it was either too runny or to thick that you couldn't cut it and eat it," Vicky said.

A range of Lang's Gourmet products on offer at Sister Bake Co, Toogoolawah. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

The Toogoolawah shop also stocks a range of lollies as well as sauces from Lang's Gourmet.

"We met them four years ago and they were like us - a family-owned business that hadn't gone massively big," Vicky said.

At present, all the fudge is cooked off site at the duo's commercial kitchen in Ipswich.

But the plan includes building a kitchen at the Toogoolawah shop so they can cook on site every day.

Vicky credits her cooking to her grandmother Daphne Howard, who "taught her everything she needed to know".

Gourmet Lamingtons are a specialty at Sister Bake Co. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Visitors should check out Julie's lamington - which came to her in a dream.

"It's a lamington base soaked in her mixture, with a butter cream in the middle with her special mixture," Vicky said.

Consumers who are allergic to dairy or vegan can also rejoice - Sister Bake Co offers vegan fudge.

"It's just as good as our every day fudge," Vicky said.

Sister Bake Co is located on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Toogoolawah.

They are open Wednesday to Sunday from 8.30 and to 4.30pm

Visit their Facebook page here

PLACES YOU CAN BUY SISTER BAKE CO FUDGE

Moore - Pol's

Yarraman - Farmhouse

Nanango - BP

Kingaroy - Liberty Fuel Station

Goomeri - BP

Murgon - BP

Oakey - KerryTown Take Away

Chinchilla - Amelia's Place

Miles - Foodworks

Roma - Queensland Country Meats

Inglewood - Spar

Gore - Shell Roadhouse

Killarney - Foodworks

Warwick - Foodworks West Side

Brassall - Post Office

Riverlink - Post Office