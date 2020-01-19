Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wild waves crashing into rocks send beachgoers scrambling for safety at Noosa Fairy Pools last year. Photo Lachie Millard
Wild waves crashing into rocks send beachgoers scrambling for safety at Noosa Fairy Pools last year. Photo Lachie Millard
Breaking

Head, spinal injuries in swimming hole nightmare

Shayla Bulloch
18th Jan 2020 3:59 PM | Updated: 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5pm:

A RESCUE helicopter has been called to fly three injured swimmers to hospital after they were knocked into rocks by a wave.

A man in his 20s suffered head and suspected spinal injuries.

Another man around the same age suffered a knee injury. A woman also suffered unknown injuries.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics are on scene but could not logistically remove all patients safely.

BREAKING:

PARAMEDICS rushed to a popular Sunshine Coast swimming spot where a group of people have been injured on rocks.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the Fairy Pools at Noosa Heads about 3.45pm to reports three people were knocked into rocks by a huge wave.

All three people suffered gashes over their bodies.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
breaking news fairy pools noosa heads qas
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRES, STORMS, AND FLOODS: are you prepared?

        premium_icon FIRES, STORMS, AND FLOODS: are you prepared?

        News Here is some information from South Burnett Regional Council on how best to prepare for a disaster and/or emergency.

        Murgon Town Hall sees the light

        premium_icon Murgon Town Hall sees the light

        Council News Community members will see the light following the completion of South Burnett...

        Q and A: Computer whiz spills details of worst habit

        premium_icon Q and A: Computer whiz spills details of worst habit

        Offbeat This week we hear from Farhad Kamal who manages the public relations for the Murgon...

        Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

        premium_icon Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

        News Empty dams are filling up, dry paddocks have turned into mud pits and the cobwebs...