Nurse accused of stealing drug from hospital to poison wife

A woman who blacked out for eight hours after allegedly being poisoned by her nurse husband says she feels "disgusted" and "shocked" by his actions.

Police allege Ugendra Singh, 45, administered "what he said was a saline drip" to his wife, Joytika Lata, at 11am on Tuesday "due to concerns the 38-year-old woman was dehydrated".

Ms Lata became unconscious in their home in Hebersham, in the city's west.

She called police when she regained consciousness about 7pm and was attended to by paramedics before being taken to Blacktown Hospital for further treatment.

"I'm feeling very disgusted, shocked and shunned," Ms Lata told reporters outside her home on Wednesday.

"I didn't expect this from 19 years of marriage to this guy.

"And all of a sudden see this but it's all out there so you guys will all find it out."

Ms Lata said she was very dehydrated prior to being put on the "drip".

She told reporters she had asked him to take her to the hospital but instead he took matters into his own hands.

"He said because of the COVID thing, it's not safe to go to the hospital," Ms Lata said.

She said she woke up feeling "very wobbly and disorientated".

Police on Tuesday seized a number of vials of Propofol, which is administered intravenously or through a vein and induces anaesthesia, along with medical equipment when they searched the couple's house.

Mr Singh was taken to Mt Druitt Police Station and charged with using a poison so as to endanger life (domestic violence), larceny, possess or attempt to possess a prescribed restricted substance and common assault (domestic violence).

He remains in custody.

Police said he is a nurse at a hospital in southwest Sydney and allege he stole the drugs and equipment from his workplace.

The Daily Telegraph reported he works in intensive care at Liverpool Hospital.

Mr Singh faced Penrith Local Court today where he was refused bail and is due to reappear on July 2.

Police have also made an apprehended violence order application for Ms Laka's protection from Mr Singh.

