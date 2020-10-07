Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes in Brisbane. Picture: QPS
Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes in Brisbane. Picture: QPS
Crime

Syringe used in attempted bank robbery

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
7th Oct 2020 7:39 AM

A man hidden beneath a face mask and bucket hat attempted to rob a bank while armed with a syringe in Brisbane's north last week.

Police say the masked man threatened a teller at a North Lakes bank shortly after 10am last Wednesday, September 30.

He fled towards Anzac Ave after an alarm was activated.

Police said the man was wearing a dark blue button-up shirt, long trousers, a cream bucket cap and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police.

 

Originally published as Syringe used in attempted bank robbery

More Stories

armed robbery attempt crime editors picks syringe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Premium Content Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Politics It’s one of the biggest issues of the forthcoming election: Which leader will do a better job managing the state’s economic recovery and creating jobs?

        Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        Premium Content Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg aims to get households to spend

        FEDERAL BUDGET: How the South Burnett fared

        Premium Content FEDERAL BUDGET: How the South Burnett fared

        News The Federal Budget has been handed down and these are the highlights for our...

        CRIME: Kidnapping up 135 per cent in Wide Bay-Burnett area

        Premium Content CRIME: Kidnapping up 135 per cent in Wide Bay-Burnett area

        Crime ACCORDING to a recent report by the Queensland Government, Wide Bay-Burnett reports...