T20 under water? The sport you’ve probably never heard of

It is a sport so new even most of its contestants haven’t played it but that’s not stopping a host of current and future Olympians giving it a crack.

It's water polo's version of T20 cricket and it is coming to a pool in Sydney's inner west.

The format is so new most have never seen it in Australia with the KAP7 Clash of the Champions tournament to be held at Cabarita Swimming Centre on November 28.

Beach Polo 4's -which can be played on the coast or in pools - only made its debut a year ago at the 2019 FINA World Championships and there is already a push to see it played in the Olympic arena.

Bronte Halligan will lead one of the teams at the new event.

The first ever elite event in Australia will feature our top water polo players, many who will represent Australia country at next year's delayed Tokyo Olympics.

The event will provide crucial game time to NSW players who have been unable to get high level competition due to coronavirus.

"I haven't had the opportunity previously to play beach polo and I'm excited to give it a crack," said Tokyo hopeful Bronte Halligan, daughter of NRL gun Darryl.

"I think it's a much faster game, quick pace, high scoring and you don't' need as much endurance. Creates a bit of fun for everyone.

Aidan Roach is one of the Olympians and future games stars in the event.

"We haven't played competitive water polo due to COVID-19 for a while, with Division 1 in NSW just starting again.

"While this is a bit of fun, we are all elite athletes so you can expect us to all be super competitive."

The four mixed teams will play under dual Olympian Aidan Roach and Joel Dennerley, Rio Olympian Keesja Gofers and Halligan.

