Taabinga prepares students for digital future

Students get to work on the new computers. Photo: Contributed

Students get to work on the new computers. Photo: Contributed

TAABINGA students are logging on to learning thanks to an additional 68 new computers at the school.

Taabinga State School principal Anja Janosevic said the school recently purchased the computers to ensure students remained current and skilled in using computers as a means of learning.

“To cope with the additional traffic on the network, the school’s infrastructure is also being upgraded,” she said.

“Taabinga has long been at the forefront of digital technology, with the school participating in Lego League challenges, and was the only school in the South Burnett to attend the Kids STEM Convention at the University of Queensland.

Taabinga State School students work on the new computers. Photo: Contributed

“This required the Taabinga team to attend an Inspiration Day at the university, completion of a term-long project, followed by the presentation of the project at the Queensland maths and science Academy.

“The theme of the year was space exploration and topics presented included Towers to the Moon, a mini rocket workshop and the importance of computer technology in space.

“The school has a Robotics Club run by teacher, Gavin Arnold, who oversees the STEM and coding projects.”

Taabinga State School students hard at work on the laptops. Photo: Contributed

As an independent public school, the School Council has information and communication technologies as one of its elements of excellence, encompassing responsive digital literacies and innovations.

Ms Janosevic said the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development had identified information, media and technology skills as some of the most critical in our future, and Taabinga students were well on their way to becoming equipped with valuable skills for the 21st century.